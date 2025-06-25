HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dad Poulter Out To Dash Son Luke's Open Dreams!

June 25, 2025 18:48 IST

Poulter

IMAGE: Ian Poulter and son Luke will attempt to qualify for the British Open at Royal Cinque Ports on the English Kent coast. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Britain's Luke Poulter will have a very familiar rival when he attempts to qualify for the British Open for the first time next week -- his Ryder Cup-winning dad Ian.

Poulter Jr, a University of Florida student, will tee it up at Royal Cinque Ports on the English Kent coast at the crack of dawn on Tuesday, a few minutes before his dad.

The 21-year-old narrowly missed out in his attempt to qualify for the US Open this month, losing a playoff to Austen Truslow in final qualifying.

His father later revealed that he would have caddied for his son at Oakmont had he made it.

Poulter Snr, 49, finished second at the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale and was a talisman for the Europe Ryder Cup team, featuring in five winning teams.

 

The final Open qualifying rounds are taking place across four courses with about 20 spots up for grabs for the tournament, which is at Royal Portrush from July 17-20.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
