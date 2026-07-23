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Dabang Delhi Advances To UTT Semifinals With Dominant Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 23, 2026 22:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Dabang Delhi TTC secured their place in the Ultimate Table Tennis semifinals with a commanding 10-5 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars, setting up an exciting clash against the unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers.

Key Points

  • Dabang Delhi TTC secured the fourth and final semifinal berth in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) tournament.
  • Delhi defeated PBG Pune Jaguars with a decisive 10-5 victory.
  • Maria Xiao and captain Sathiyan Gnanasekaran delivered stellar performances for Dabang Delhi.
  • Dabang Delhi will now face the unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers in the first semifinal.
  • The victory ensures Delhi's continued pursuit of the UTT championship title.

Dabang Delhi TTC secured the fourth and final semifinal berth in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) with a 10-5 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars here on Thursday.

The former champions will take on unbeaten league phase leaders Dempo Goa Challengers in the first semifinal on Friday, while HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades face defending champions U Mumba TT in the second last-four clash a day later.

 

Key Performances Propel Delhi To Victory

Playing at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Maria Xiao starred for Delhi with commanding victories in the women's singles and mixed doubles, while captain Sathiyan Gnanasekaran once again led from the front to guide his side into the semifinals.

Pune began brightly through Omar Assar, but Delhi responded with three successive victories to take control before closing out the tie.

Pune made the stronger start as Omar Assar won the all-Egyptian battle against Youssef Abdelaziz in three games. Delhi responded emphatically through Xiao, who swept aside Prithika Pavade in straight games before partnering Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to overpower Anirban Ghosh and Diya Chitale in the mixed doubles, handing Delhi a considerable advantage.

His team needing nine wins to qualify, Sathiyan then produced another captain's performance, defeating Snehit Suravajjula in three games to seal the tie and confirm Delhi's place in the semifinals. Snehit's third-game victory, however, ensured Delhi could not climb above fourth place, setting up a daunting semifinal against the unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers. Diya Chitale signed off Pune's campaign with a hard-fought victory over Sutirtha Mukherjee in the closing women's singles.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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