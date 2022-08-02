News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Swimming: Page, Rawat enter 1500m freestyle final

CWG Swimming: Page, Rawat enter 1500m freestyle final

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 02, 2022 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Advait Page clocked 15:39.25s in heat 1

IMAGE: Advait Page clocked 15:39.25s in heat 1. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Indian swimmers Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat qualified for the final of the men's 1500m freestyle after finishing fourth in their respective heats at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Page was the better of the two Indian swimmers, clocking 15:39.25s in heat 1 while Rawat had a timing of 15:47.77s in heat 2.

 

The top eight swimmers from the two heats made it to the final.

Earlier in the day, Srihari Nataraj bettered the best Indian time en route a third place finish in heat 2 but could not qualify for the final of the men's 200m backstroke event.

Nataraj clocked 2:00.84s to be the first reserve in the event.

His previous best was 2:01.70s, which he hit during the FINA World junior swimming championships in 2019.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record only when it has been achieved at the National Aquatics Championships.

Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the best Indian time.

Luke Greenbank of England won the heat with a timing of 1:56.33s, while South Africa's Pieter Coetze finished second clocking 1:58.08s.

The best eight swimmers from the three heats qualified for the final.

The Indian finished ninth overall and has been kept as the first reserve, which means if anybody pulls out before the final, he would sneak in.

Nataraj missed out on a direct final berth by just 0.19 seconds.

Nataraj had earlier finished fifth, his best-ever result in the CWG, in the men's 50m backstroke final with a timing of 25.23 seconds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG 2022: How luck favoured weightlifter Harjinder
CWG 2022: How luck favoured weightlifter Harjinder
Windies skipper Pooran can 'finally breathe now'...
Windies skipper Pooran can 'finally breathe now'...
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
5 flights from Gulf to Kozhikode diverted to Kochi
5 flights from Gulf to Kozhikode diverted to Kochi
700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1400cr seized near Mumbai
700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1400cr seized near Mumbai
ED summons Raut's wife in money laundering case
ED summons Raut's wife in money laundering case
CWG: Boxers Amit, Jasmine enter semis to ensure medals
CWG: Boxers Amit, Jasmine enter semis to ensure medals

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Did Punam compete in CWG with injury?

Did Punam compete in CWG with injury?

Lifter Punam Yadav falters, finishes last in 76kg

Lifter Punam Yadav falters, finishes last in 76kg

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances