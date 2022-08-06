News
CWG: Sharath assures India of 2 more medals in TT

CWG: Sharath assures India of 2 more medals in TT

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 21:20 IST
IMAGE: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 in a thrilling men's doubles semi-final clash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Star paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men's doubles and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmimgham on Saturday.

 

Sharath first paired up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men's doubles semi-final clash.

The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match.

Sharath then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.

The Indian pair eked out a 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7 win and will fight for the gold against Malaysians Karen Lyne and Choong Jayen.

In the women's singles too, Sreeja put up a good show before suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Singapore's Tianwei Feng.

Akula lost 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semi-final.

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Earlier, Sharath and Sathiyan progressed to the semi-finals of the men's singles event.

While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9) win by England's Sam Walker.

"It was a great match, all credit to Sam, he fought really hard. I really should have closed in that fifth set but I was a bit nervous," Sathiyan said.

"I have never beaten Sam, so this came into my mind and it was not so easy to play in a big match like this. I kept my cool in the end and I took the match to get my first (Commonwealth Games) semi-final so I am really happy," he added.

However, it was curtains for Sanil Shetty, who squandered a one-game lead to go down to home favourite Liam Pitchford 1-4 (11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11, 4-11).

In the women's doubles, both Indian pairs -- Sreeja Akul and Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra and Diya Chitale -- won their round of 16 matches.

Akula and Tennnison defeated Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7, 11-4, 11-3.

Batra and Chitale beat Mauritian pair Jalim Nandeshwaree and Oumehani Hosenally 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.

Source: PTI
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

