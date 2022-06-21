News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG selection: Delhi HC dismisses writ petitions of TT players

CWG selection: Delhi HC dismisses writ petitions of TT players

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 00:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh had approached the court after the Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), had excluded them from the final CWG squad announced earlier this month.

IMAGE: Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh had approached the court after the Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), had excluded them from the final CWG squad announced earlier this month. Photograph: Files

Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh's writ petitions challenging their exclusion from the country's Commonwealth Games squad were on Monday dismissed by Delhi High Court.

 

Shah and Ghosh had approached the court after the Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), had excluded them from the final CWG squad announced earlier this month.

"I was told by our lawyer that our case has been dismissed," Manush's father Utpal told PTI.

The selectors did not include Manush in the men's team although he was in the top-four as per the criteria set by the CoA. The men's squad included veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, with Manush on standby.

Swastika, 19, was named as a standby with the revised women's squad comprising Manika Batra, Chitale, Reeth Rishya and Sreeja Akula.

Archana Kamath, the second highest-ranked Indian player at 66th after Manika Batra (39th), too had moved the court after being dropped from the Indian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Her case is coming up for hearing on June 22 at Karnataka High Court.

Archana was initially included in the squad as an 'exception' as she did not meet the selection criteria laid down by TTFI, but was suddenly dropped by the CoA and Diya Chitale was brought in her place.

Interestingly, Chitale also had moved the court after being initially excluded from the squad.

The CWG is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

World C'ships: Sajan Prakash finishes 25th, fails to progress to final

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to move to the semifinals, finishing 25th in the men's 200m butterfly event of FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 28-year-old clocked 1:58.67 to finish eighth in his heat. The top five swimmers from his heat progressed to the semifinals.

The two-time Olympian, who is coming off a shoulder injury, was ranked 25th in the overall list.

His personal best in the event is 1:56.48, which he clocked last year to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men's 800m freestyle event, Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat finished 23rd.

The 22-year-stopped the clock at 8:15.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.

Kushagra had clocked the personal best of 8:08.32 in the 800m freestyle event last year during the Senior National Aquatic Championships.

The top eight swimmers move to the final in the event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Jehan to test McLaren's F1 car
India's Jehan to test McLaren's F1 car
Why is Roshan Mahanama Serving Tea?
Why is Roshan Mahanama Serving Tea?
South Korea to replace China as hosts of Asia Cup 2023
South Korea to replace China as hosts of Asia Cup 2023
Asian U-17 Wrestling: Indian women bag rich haul
Asian U-17 Wrestling: Indian women bag rich haul
Agnipath stir: 612 trains cancelled, ECR worst hit
Agnipath stir: 612 trains cancelled, ECR worst hit
OPS warns EPS of law and order in June 23 meet
OPS warns EPS of law and order in June 23 meet
BJP wins 5 Maha council seats, 2nd setback for MVA
BJP wins 5 Maha council seats, 2nd setback for MVA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket

'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket

India win two bronze on Day 3 of Asian cycling meet

India win two bronze on Day 3 of Asian cycling meet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances