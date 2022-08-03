News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Para discus thrower Pillai tests positive for COVID-19

CWG: Para discus thrower Pillai tests positive for COVID-19

Source: PTI
August 03, 2022 23:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Para discus thrower Aneesh Kumar Pillai was forced to miss the F44 discuss throw final at the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for COVID-19. Photograph: Sony Sports Network/Twitter

Para discus thrower Aneesh Kumar Pillai on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss his competition in the Birmingham Games.

 

Pillai was supposed to take part in the F44 discuss throw final.

"He is asymptomatic but has tested COVID positive. The CGF did not clear his participation as his CT value is on the higher side. It is really unfortunate as he had his final today," a para official of the Indian contingent said.

Pillai had a bronze in the Para Asian Games in Jakarta four years ago.

The para events are taking place concurrently with events for the able-bodied athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, women's hockey player Navjot Kaur had to fly back home after contracting the virus.

Two India women's cricketers, S Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar, had tested positive in India ahead of the Games but have now joined the team in Birmingham.

Devender Kumar and Devendra Gahlot are the other Indians taking part in the discus throw.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG Hockey: India men rout Canada 8-0; top Pool B
CWG Hockey: India men rout Canada 8-0; top Pool B
What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
Weightlifter Lovepreet claims bronze on CWG debut
Weightlifter Lovepreet claims bronze on CWG debut
Heavy rains claim 18 lives in Kerala, displace 1000s
Heavy rains claim 18 lives in Kerala, displace 1000s
CWG Squash: Ghosal wins historic bronze in singles
CWG Squash: Ghosal wins historic bronze in singles
The Kerala You Should Discover
The Kerala You Should Discover
Cops arrest Sena's Pune chief for attack on rival camp
Cops arrest Sena's Pune chief for attack on rival camp

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin assured of medals

CWG: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin assured of medals

National Anti-Doping Bill gets parliament nod

National Anti-Doping Bill gets parliament nod

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances