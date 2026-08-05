Para Athlete Dilip Gavit Targets World Records At Asian Games

Fresh from a Commonwealth Games gold, Indian para athlete Dilip Gavit is now setting his sights on breaking world records in both the 100m and 400m events at the highly anticipated Para Asian Games in Japan.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Para athlete Dilip Gavit aims to break world records in the 100m and 400m at the upcoming Para Asian Games in Japan.

Gavit recently won a gold medal with a Games record in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, competing in the T47 category.

He previously competed and won gold medals in able-bodied national and Khelo India events, primarily in the 400m.

Gavit attributes his success and dedication to his personal coach, Vaijanath Kale, who has supported him since 2016.

Despite recent success, Gavit is eager to resume intensive training for the Asian Games, focusing on the 400m which also aids his 100m performance.

After setting a record en route to winning the 100m gold medal on his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow, para athlete Dilip Gavit is aiming even higher -- he now hopes to break world records in both the 100m and 400m events at the upcoming Para Asian Games in Japan.

Gavit's Ambitious Goals For Asian Games

"I want to set world records in the 100m and 400m at the Asian Games. At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, I won gold in the 400m. It was my first time competing in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and I won the gold medal with a Games record," said Gavit, who competes in the T47 category, on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to honour para athletes who won medals at the CWG.

"I want to run 10.28 seconds (close to India's able-bodied national record). Earlier, I competed in able-bodied events. I won gold medals at the national level among able-bodied athletes and at the Khelo India Games. Back then, I mainly competed in the 400m," he said.

The T47 category is for athletes with upper limb impairments, including unilateral arm amputation or reduced function in one arm, which can affect balance, coordination and running mechanics.

Tackling Tougher Competition

Gavit felt that the competition at the Asian Games would be much tougher.

"I'll be competing in both the 400m and the 100m. The level of competition will be higher. My coach will prepare me accordingly."

Asked how challenging it was to compete in two different events, Gavit said he enjoyed running both without any pressure.

"I usually compete in the 400m, so running the 100m wasn't difficult for me. I just had to sprint. I wasn't under any pressure because I really enjoy the 100m. I just went out, sprinted and had a lot of fun racing," he said.

The Crucial Role Of Coach Vaijanath Kale

Gavit dedicated his gold medal to his personal coach, Vaijanath Kale.

"The day I ran the 100m in Glasgow was Guru Purnima. My coach Kale sir always tells me that no matter what happens, the only goal should be to make India proud. His words stayed in my mind.

"I was determined. I had decided that if I won the gold medal that day, I would dedicate it to my guru," he said.

"In 2016, Kale sir took me under his wing. He kept me at his home, treated me like a family member and gave me all the training and support I needed," he added.

Relentless Training And Future Focus

Gavit pointed out that he did not require any rest before the Asian Games.

"I've already had enough rest during this period. I don't want to rest. There are more competitions ahead, and I need to be ready for them. That's why training is extremely important.

"Now I'll return and resume training for the 400m. My coach will decide the training accordingly. Training for the 400m automatically helps with the 100m as well, but the main focus will be on the 400m," he said.