CWG gold medal-winning boxer Sakshi Chaudhary thanks Virat Kohli for support

Bhiwani boxer Sakshi Chaudhary expressed gratitude to Virat Kohli for sponsoring her through her Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning campaign.

IMAGE: Sakshi Chaudhary kisses her medal after winning the women's 51kg boxing event during the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, July 1. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary won gold at in the 51kg catergory at the CWG.

She thanked her family, and Virat Kohli for support.

She made an impressive comeback from injury to win the gold.

Commonwealth Games 51 kg gold medallist boxer Sakshi Chaudhary revealed on Friday that she is sponsored by former India captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking to IANS she said: 'My parents and my entire family hoped that I would win the gold medal. I promised them that I would give my 100% and put everything on the line for this medal. I am happy that I fulfilled that promise.

'Virat Kohli supported me through my journey'

'Virat Kohli has also supported me a lot throughout my journey. He has been my sponsor and I would like to thank him as well'.

Sakshi said hearing the national anthem at the medal ceremony was a dream come true.

'The proudest moment was when the national anthem was played and the Tricolour was raised. Hearing the national anthem abroad because of my achievement was a dream come true. We work so hard for our country, and winning a gold medal for India is a matter of immense pride,' she added.

Sakshi beat Ruby White of England in women's 51kg final 5-0 to add to India's medal tally in boxing at the CWG 2026.

Sakshi great comeback story

Sakshi Chaudhary was one of those five with the Bhiwani, Haryana, who made a remarkable comeback from injury.

Sakshi's career was once nearly derailed by a serious shoulder injury, but she showed class with a fightback.

She dropped a weight category and beat a string of established names, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, to make the CWG squad.