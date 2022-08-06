CWG: Dipika-Saurav go down in squash semis, to play for bronze

IMAGE: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal compete with Joelle King and Paul Coll of Team New Zealand during their Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semi-finals of the squash competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Indian duo lost 7-11, 4-11 to King and Coll and missed out on a spot in the final of the event.

Dipika and Saurav will play for the bronze medal on Sunday.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also ended its campaign after going down 8-11, 8-11 to Ng Eain Yow and Yuen Chee Wern of Malaysia.