News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Dipika-Saurav go down in squash semis, to play for bronze

CWG: Dipika-Saurav go down in squash semis, to play for bronze

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal compete with Joelle King and Paul Coll of Team New Zealand during their Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal compete with Joelle King and Paul Coll of Team New Zealand during their Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semi-finals of the squash competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

The Indian duo lost 7-11, 4-11 to King and Coll and missed out on a spot in the final of the event.

Dipika and Saurav will play for the bronze medal on Sunday.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also ended its campaign after going down 8-11, 8-11 to Ng Eain Yow and Yuen Chee Wern of Malaysia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: How Bajrang and Deepak Punia's family celebrated
PIX: How Bajrang and Deepak Punia's family celebrated
CWG: Vinesh, Ravi Dahiya, Naveen storm into final
PIX! Mirabai & Co. return home to hero's welcome
PIX! Mirabai & Co. return home to hero's welcome
EPL PIX: Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw
EPL PIX: Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw
CWG: India win silver in men's fours lawn bowls
CWG: India win silver in men's fours lawn bowls
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India
Jagdeep Dhankhar, once a 'reluctant politician' to VP
Jagdeep Dhankhar, once a 'reluctant politician' to VP

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: India win silver in men's fours lawn bowls

CWG: India win silver in men's fours lawn bowls

CWG: Sable, Priyanka add silver to India's kitty

CWG: Sable, Priyanka add silver to India's kitty

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances