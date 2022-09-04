News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG gold medallist Nwokocha suspended for doping

CWG gold medallist Nwokocha suspended for doping

September 04, 2022 05:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha celebrates after Nigeria win gold in the Commonwealth Games women's 4 x 100m Relay final, at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, on August 7, 2022.

IMAGE: Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha celebrates after Nigeria win gold in the Commonwealth Games women's 4 x 100m Relay final, at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, on August 7, 2022. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Nigerian sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at this year's Commonwealth Games, has been provisionally suspended for the use of banned substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Saturday.

 

Nwokocha, 21, ran the anchor leg in Birmingham last month as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica to take gold.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2)," the body said in a statement on Twitter.

Ostarine and Ligandrol are both anabolic agents prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A provisional suspension means an athlete is temporarily banned from competition before a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted under WADA rules.

Nwokocha qualified for last year's Tokyo Olympics and also entered the 100m and 200m at the world championships in Eugene this year, reaching the semi-finals in both events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Man City, Liverpool held; Chelsea, Spurs win
PIX: Man City, Liverpool held; Chelsea, Spurs win
PIX: Sri Lanka batters overpower Afghans in tricky chase
PIX: Sri Lanka batters overpower Afghans in tricky chase
5 magical moments in Serena Williams' career
5 magical moments in Serena Williams' career
US Open PIX: Alcaraz whips Brooksby; Kvitova advances
US Open PIX: Alcaraz whips Brooksby; Kvitova advances
PIX: Man City, Liverpool held; Chelsea, Spurs win
PIX: Man City, Liverpool held; Chelsea, Spurs win
PIX: Sri Lanka batters overpower Afghans in tricky chase
PIX: Sri Lanka batters overpower Afghans in tricky chase
Dravid comes to Kohli's defence
Dravid comes to Kohli's defence

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

US Open PICS: Alcaraz whips Brooksby; Kvitova advances

US Open PICS: Alcaraz whips Brooksby; Kvitova advances

Dravid comes to Kohli's defence

Dravid comes to Kohli's defence

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances