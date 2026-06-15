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Indian Boxers To Compete In Czechia Grand Prix

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 15, 2026 16:35 IST

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Indian boxers, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, are set to compete at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia, gaining vital international exposure ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain leads the Indian boxing contingent at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia.
  • The Indian squad includes Asian Championships gold medallists Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi, and Parveen Hooda.
  • The tournament provides crucial preparation and international exposure for Commonwealth Games-bound boxers.
  • Key boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary are recovering from injuries and will not participate.

Commonwealth Games-bound Indian boxers, including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will take part in the invitational Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia, starting Wednesday.

Besides Lovlina (75kg), Asian Championships gold medallists Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Sakshi (51kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) form the women's squad. World No. 1 Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) will not travel with the team as they continue their recovery from injuries.

 

Indian Boxers Prepare For International Challenge

The men's team comprises Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap (65kg), Sumit (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), and Narender (+90kg).

The tournament will offer an opportunity to fine-tune preparations, assess combinations, and gain valuable exposure against strong international opposition in a competitive European setting.

"The Grand Prix Usti nad Labem is one of the most respected international boxing tournaments and offers an excellent platform for our athletes to compete against strong opposition from around the world," said Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh. "The squad includes many of our leading boxers, and such opportunities are important as they continue to gain experience, build confidence and test themselves in different competitive environments," Singh added.

Squad:

Women: Sakshi (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya (60kg), Parveen (65kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap (65kg), Sumit (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender (+90kg).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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