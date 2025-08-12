HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2030 Commonwealth Games: 'We have full backing of the government'

2030 Commonwealth Games: 'We have full backing of the government'

August 12, 2025 15:37 IST

'India wants to host larger sporting events - be it Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, or Olympics - and we have the full backing of the government.'

IMAGE: India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, but the event was blighted by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Robust backing from the government and a desire to stage big-ticket events make India a strong candidate to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a top Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told Reuters.

The world's most populous nation is bidding for the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad to boost its bigger dream of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games at the western Indian city.

A Commonwealth Sports delegation visited Ahmedabad last week to share their experience from the previous Games and help the Indian organisers prepare a comprehensive bid to be submitted by the August 31 deadline.

"First and foremost, the mood of the country is upbeat for sporting activities and there is strong will of the government to host global sporting events," IOA executive council member Harpal Singh said by telephone.

"India wants to host larger sporting events - be it Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, or Olympics - and we have the full backing of the government.

"The existing infrastructure is very good and the roadmap for future infrastructure gave a lot of confidence to the delegation."

"Overall, I would say India is a very strong candidate and we'll be very competent to host the 2030 Games," said Singh.

The IOA is not taking anything for granted though, and is making sure Ahmedabad ticks every box to be unveiled as the host city at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November.

"The delegation is looking into various issues - like sustainability, gender-balance and eco-friendliness," said Singh, also a member of the sports committee of the Commonwealth federation.

"They are looking particularly into the sustainability issue. The Games has to be sustainable beyond 2030 and must also align with the UN sustainable development goals.

"It must inspire the youth of the Commonwealth community while showcasing our diverse culture."

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, but the event was blighted by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

 

The country is determined to make a better impression in 2030 to bolster its bid to host the Olympic Games six years later.

"We've not hosted (since 2010) a major sports event with so many countries across all six regions," Singh said.

"So it will be a right step in that direction for our final dream of 2036."

Canada and Nigeria are also in the fray to host the 2030 edition of the Games featuring athletes from 70-odd Commonwealth nations and territories.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
