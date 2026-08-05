CWG 2030 flag reaches Ahmedabad, prep begins

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has officially received the Commonwealth Games flag, signalling the commencement of extensive preparations for Ahmedabad to host the prestigious global sporting event in 2030, with a strong focus on enhancing sports infrastructure and promoting the 'Fit India' vision.

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel receives Commonwealth Games flag. Photograph: CMO Gujarat/X

Key Points Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received the Commonwealth Games flag, marking the official start of preparations for Ahmedabad to host the 2030 event.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who participated in the Glasgow closing ceremony, presented the flag to CM Patel.

The Commonwealth Games flag will remain in Gujarat until 2030, serving as an inspiration for athletes and promoting the 'Fit India' vision.

Ahmedabad aims to set a new benchmark in hosting the Games, providing excellent arrangements for athletes.

The Gujarat government is committed to advancing the 'Fit India' movement and anti-drug campaign, alongside rapid development of sports infrastructure.

The Commonwealth Games flag was formally presented to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday as Ahmedabad prepares to host the global sporting event in 2030.

After returning from Glasgow, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi presented the flag to Patel during the cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar, symbolising the commencement of preparations for the upcoming event.

Official Handover and Symbolism

Sanghavi, along with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P. T. Usha, participated in the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday, where the Commonwealth Games Flag was formally handed over to India as Ahmedabad prepares to host the global sporting event in 2030.

"Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi formally presented the Commonwealth Games Flag, with full honour and dignity, to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar," according to an official release.

Para-athletes Rakesh Bhatt and Rohit Majgul, who represented Gujarat at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, were present on the occasion. Para table tennis player Sonal Patel also joined the occasion.

"The Commonwealth Games Flag will now remain in Gujarat until the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Along with advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' vision, it will serve as an inspiration for athletes and symbolise the commencement of preparations for the upcoming event," the release said.

Ahmedabad's Hosting Ambitions

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at Ahmedabad Airport earlier on Wednesday, Sanghavi said Ahmedabad will set a new benchmark in hosting the Commonwealth Games. "These Games will be organised with grandeur and with the best possible arrangements for the athletes. They will be conducted in such a way that every athlete can deliver his best performance," the Deputy CM said.

Commitment to Sports and Infrastructure

Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio, said the state government is committed to realising PM Modi's 'Fit India' vision and anti-drug campaign.

"We will advance the anti-drug campaign and the Fit India Movement so that the youth of the country receive maximum opportunities in the sports sector. The Gujarat Government is working towards this goal. Under the guidance of the Government of India, we will continue to move this work forward," he said.

Sanghavi also highlighted the rapid growth of sports infrastructure in Gujarat. "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, sports infrastructure is progressing across the country in every state. Especially in Ahmedabad, over the past several years, under the supervision of CM Patel, one new sports infrastructure after another has been developed at a rapid pace," he noted.