CWG 2026: Why Rohit Yadav isn't chasing big distances

Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav is meticulously preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, aiming to showcase consistent performance and build on his impressive international progress.

IMAGE: Rohit Yadav during a javelin training session. Photograph: Rohit Yadav/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Yadav is set to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, aiming for a strong performance.

He has a personal best of 87.05m and a top-eight finish at previous Commonwealth Games, establishing himself as a dependable Indian javelin thrower.

Yadav's training focuses on consistency, refining his run-up, rhythm, and release to reproduce his best throws.

He highlights the critical role of recovery and health, benefiting from the expertise at the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Experience has taught him to prioritise execution and stay relaxed during throws, rather than chasing specific distances.

Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav is set to return to the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, aiming to build on his steady international progress and deliver a strong performance on the big stage.

With a personal best of 87.05m, a top eight finish at the previous Commonwealth Games and a place among the world's leading javelin throwers, the 25-year-old Rohit has steadily established himself as one of India's most dependable names in the event, according to a release.

As he prepares to compete in Glasgow, his focus remains firmly on refining the small details that can make the biggest difference.

Focus On Consistency And Technique

"Over the last few seasons, I've understood that success in javelin isn't about producing one big throw-it's about being able to reproduce your best throws consistently. That's been my biggest focus in training. I've worked a lot on my run-up, rhythm and release, because when those come together naturally, the distances take care of themselves. Glasgow is another opportunity to test myself against a strong field, and I'm excited to see where my preparation stands."

Importance Of Recovery And Experience

For an event as demanding as javelin, recovery is as important as training, and Rohit has benefitted from the expertise available at the Inspire Institute of Sport over the years.

"In javelin, staying healthy is just as important as throwing far. The team at the Inspire Institute of Sport has supported me during different phases of my journey, particularly with recovery and sports science. That kind of support helps you return with confidence and continue competing at your best."

Having competed on some of the biggest stages in world athletics, Rohit believes experience has taught him that patience and execution matter more than chasing numbers, the release said.

"I've learned not to think too much about the distance before I throw. The moment you start chasing a mark, you can lose your rhythm. My focus is always on attacking the runway with confidence, staying relaxed and executing each throw the way I've practised. If I can do that consistently, I know the results will follow."

Already among India's leading javelin throwers, Rohit now has another opportunity to underline his consistency on one of athletics' biggest stages as he looks to contribute to India's campaign in Glasgow.