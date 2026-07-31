CWG 2026: Tejaswin Shankar eyes decathlon medal

Indian decathlete Tejaswin Shankar has made a strong start at the Commonwealth Games, finishing Day 1 in second place and positioning himself as a strong medal contender in Birmingham.

IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar reacts after the men's decathlon 400m heat. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar holds second place in the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon after Day 1.

Shankar is only 14 points behind Canadian leader Damian Warner, with a total of 4,339 points.

Key performances included a 2.15m high jump and a 7.82m long jump, earning significant points.

Shankar is well-positioned for a medal, with five events remaining on the decisive second day.

His upcoming performances in pole vault and javelin throw will be crucial for medal prospects.

Tejaswin Shankar cleared 2.15m in his pet high jump event to collect a valuable 944 points and finish Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon in second place behind Canada's Damian Warner on Thursday.

Shankar's Strong Day One Performance

After five events, Warner leads the standings with 4,353 points, with Tejaswin just 14 points behind on 4,339. England's Sammy Ball is third on 4,249, leaving the Indian well placed in the medal race at the halfway mark.

While Warner crossed the 1,000-point mark in both the 100m (10.21 seconds, 1,044 points) and long jump (7.77m, 1,002 points), Tejaswin responded with standout performances of his own, earning 1,015 points for a superb 7.82m effort in the long jump and 944 points in the high jump.

The Indian lost some ground in the 100m, where his 10.96-second run fetched 870 points, and in the shot put—traditionally his weakest discipline—where his 13.09m throw earned 673 points. He bounced back in the 400m, clocking 49.51 seconds to finish fifth and add 837 points, keeping himself within touching distance of Warner.

Decisive Second Day Awaits

IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar in action during the men's decathlon shot put. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

With the competition entering its decisive phase on Friday, Tejaswin will contest the remaining five events -- 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1500m. Trailing the leader by just 14 points, the Indian will aim to stay among the frontrunners and keep his medal hopes alive.

His performances in the pole vault and javelin could prove crucial before the gruelling 1500m brings the two-day contest to a close.