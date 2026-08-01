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CWG 2026: Indian cyclists fall short in sprint qualifying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi August 01, 2026 17:07 IST 1 Minute Read
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How Indian cyclists performed in the men's sprint qualifying event at the Commonwealth Games, with Rojit Singh Yanglem leading the contingent but ultimately failing to make the cut.

Cycling

IMAGE: India's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo after Men's Sprint Qualifying. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian cyclists failed to advance in the men's sprint qualifying at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Rojit Singh Yanglem was the highest-ranked Indian, finishing 22nd.
  • Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo placed 24th and 25th respectively.
  • Australia's Leigh Hoffman secured the top spot in the qualification round.

Indian cyclists failed to make the cut in the men's sprint qualifying event with Rojit Singh Yanglem emerging as the best-placed at 22nd at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

While Rojit Singh came up with a timing of 10.297 seconds, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam ended 24th after clocking 10.331 seconds and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo finished 25th in 10.488 seconds.

 

Australia's Leigh Hoffman topped the qualification with a time of 9.361 seconds, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul (9.603) and compatriot Nijsane Phillip (9.630).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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