CWG 2026: Can This Sri Lankan Spoil the Neeraj-Nadeem Show?

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, the world's top javelin thrower this season, is poised to challenge the highly anticipated Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem rivalry for gold at the Commonwealth Games final.

IMAGE: Rumesh Pathirage with Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Rumesh Pathirage/Instagram

Key Points Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage is the favourite for gold in the Commonwealth Games javelin final.

Pathirage holds the world-leading throw of 92.62m this season, surpassing Nadeem's previous Commonwealth Games record.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, returning from injuries, face a strong challenge from Pathirage.

India has three finalists, including Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yashvir Singh, in the javelin event.

The final features a high-quality field, including former world champion Anderson Peters and Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott.

The rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem may dominate the headlines, but Friday's Commonwealth Games final could belong to a different name altogether. Sri Lanka's 23-year-old Rumesh Pathirage arrives as the world's form thrower and the favourite for gold.

Rumesh Pathirage has been the breakout star of the season and heads into the final as the favourite. His stunning 92.62m effort at the Rome Diamond League not only made him the world leader but would also have broken Nadeem's Commonwealth Games record of 90.18m set in Birmingham four years ago.

Pathirage's Dominant Season

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage in action during the Men's Javelin Throw qualifying round. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

While Chopra and Nadeem have spent much of the year on the sidelines recovering from injuries, competing just once before arriving in Glasgow, Pathirage has taken the circuit by storm. Victories in Rome and Doha have transformed him from a promising youngster into the man everyone is chasing.

He reinforced that tag in qualifying, needing just one throw of 82.84m to finish on top despite tricky weather conditions. None of the 12 finalists managed the automatic qualifying mark of 84 metres, but Pathirage looked the most comfortable athlete in the field.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem . Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Chopra-Nadeem Rivalry And Other Contenders

The Chopra-Nadeem duel will still be one of the biggest talking points. Reigning champion Nadeem is chasing back-to-back Commonwealth golds, while Chopra, the 2018 champion, is looking to reclaim the title. Their rivalry, once celebrated for rising above political tensions, has gained fresh attention after relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated following the 2025 conflict.

But based on current form, both may find themselves chasing the Sri Lankan rather than each other.

Former world champion Anderson Peters qualified second with 81.29m and South Africa's Douw Smit was third with 80.84m, making them serious medal contenders as well.

Chopra finished fifth in qualifying with 79.61m, while Nadeem advanced in seventh with 78.63m. India remain the only nation with three finalists, with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh joining Chopra in the medal race.

The field also features former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott, who squeezed into the final in 11th, adding even more quality to what promises to be a high-class contest.

A New Javelin Superstar?

The India-Pakistan rivalry will undoubtedly grab the headlines, but if Pathirage reproduces the form that has made him the world's best thrower this season, the Commonwealth Games final could well become the moment a Sri Lankan announced himself as javelin's new superstar.