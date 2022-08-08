News
CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 8

CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 8

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 00:40 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, reached her second successive final. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

India's schedule on Monday, August 8, Day 11 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)

 

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

BADMINTON:

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm

Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm

Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm

HOCKEY:

Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS:

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
