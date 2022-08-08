CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 8

IMAGE: PV Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, reached her second successive final. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

India's schedule on Monday, August 8, Day 11 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)



BADMINTON:

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm

Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm

Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm



HOCKEY:

Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm



TABLE TENNIS:

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm