CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 8

India's schedule on Monday, August 8, Day 11 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
BADMINTON:
Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm
Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm
Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm
HOCKEY:
Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm
TABLE TENNIS:
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm