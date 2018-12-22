Cuteness alert: Sania's baby Izhaan says 'hello to the world'

December 22, 2018 18:39 IST

The world finally got a glimpse of Sania Mirza's baby boy Izhaan.



The tennis ace shared the first-ever picture of her son on social media on Saturday.

'Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world,' she tweeted.



Izhaan looked a bundle of joy as he obliged mummy with a perfect smile.



Sania and her husband and former Pakistani cricket captain, Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy, Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.



Recently, Sania shared an adorable picture of Izhaan in her arms with caption, “Never thought I’d find leaving home so difficult... After a hard day at work and away from Izhaan... this is all I want to come back to Allhamdulillah.”