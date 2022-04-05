Curfew imposed in Lima; Indian shooters' WC campaign to continue

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ISSF/Twitter

Indian shooters competing in the ISSF World Cup in Lima on Tuesday woke up to scenes of protests that caused roadblocks and 'acts of violence' in Peru, leading to imposition of a curfew in the capital.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed the curfew in Lima and neighbouring port city Callao, banning people from leaving their homes in an attempt to curb protests against rising fuel prices amid inflation.

The Indian men's skeet team of Parampal Singh Guron, Amrinder Cheema and Munek Battula, along with coach Vikram Chopra, stayed back to participate in their event, even as the others returned home after taking part in their respective competitions of the shotgun world cup.

"Curfew has been imposed in Peru but the Indian shooters are safe. The local organising committee is there to help in case they need anything," a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

With reports of roadblocks trickling in, there were concerns initially as to how the shooters and the support staff would leave for the airport. But a federation insider said the coach has been in touch with the NRAI and has "assured that the road to airports would not be shut down".

"We don't know if the situation there is like Sri Lanka or not but we have heard from the coach that our team is fine... no problem and the competition is going on. Tickets are booked for day after tomorrow.Yes, there are jams and blockades on the highways but the road to airport is open.

"In fact, Juan Giha, who is the skeet coach of Peru has apparently said that there is no problem as far airport road is concerned. It is under control."

The tournament concludes on Wednesday.

On Monday, protesters burned toll booths and clashed with police near the southern city of Ica.

The decision of the country's authorities comes after Peruvian transport workers blocked major highways on Monday to protest against rising fuel prices and inflation.

Sri Lanka is also witnessing an unprecedented economic crisis, leading to large-scale protests and calls for resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the island nation's angry citizens.



