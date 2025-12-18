HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Curacao's World Cup qualification sparks India football debate in RS

Curacao's World Cup qualification sparks India football debate in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 21:55 IST

x

Lionel Messi plays football with children during an exhibition match at Arun Jaitley Stadium as part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, in New Delhi, on Monday.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi plays football with children during an exhibition match at Arun Jaitley Stadium as part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, in New Delhi, on Monday. Photograph: ANI

India's footballing future was discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by Congress member Jose K Mani, as he cited tiny Dutch-Caribbean island Curacao's World Cup qualification to ask Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the long-term plan for sport in the country that is on a downward spiral.

Mani, who represents Kerala, asked whether the government has noted that Curacao, with a population of 158,000, recently qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup.

He also asked whether the government has long-term plans to help India qualify for the premier competition and steps taken at the grassroot level to develop football talent in the country.

 

"Qualifying for FIFA World Cup is based on the criteria laid down by FIFA, international governing body for football sport discipline," Mandaviya responded without making any reference to Curacao.

"Responsibility for development of a specific sports including taking steps for participation in World Cup/World Championships is that of concerned National Sports Federation (NSF).

"All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been recognised by the ministry as the NSF for the promotion and development of the football sport discipline in the country. AIFF has informed that it has a long term plan to help India qualify for FIFA World Cup, with a focus on both the men's and women's national team," he added.

Curacao became the smallest nation in both size (area of less 450km) and population to qualify for the elite event earlier this year from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

In contrast, India, despite a population of over a billion, has struggled to deliver good results. The AIFF brass, currently headed by Kalyan Chaubey, is currently faced with a massive crisis as it is struggling to find a commercial partner for its domestic leagues, which have been brought to a halt.

The governing body has drawn sharp criticism for failing to manage the sport, which has led to Supreme Court's intervention.

Mandaviya said the AIFF, however, has a plan for junior level players.

"...AIFF has launched the first FIFA-AIFF Boys Under-13 Football Academy in Bhubaneswar, FIFA-AIFF Boys Under-13 and FIFA-AIFF Girls Under-14 Football Academy in Hyderabad.

"In addition, through the Khelo India Asmita League, the AIFF organised Girls' football competitions, conducting 87 leagues & 68 leagues, across the country, during 2023-24 and 2024-25 season, respectively," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya was also asked about the progress made by the government's flagship Khelo India Scheme.

"A total of 28214 athletes have been trained at Khelo India Centres across the country as of April 2024 under Khelo India scheme. A total of 991 Khelo India Centres are operational across the country," he responded.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'While Messi draws crowds, Indian football hits standstill'
'While Messi draws crowds, Indian football hits standstill'
Ketan Malik win's women's 10m air pistol gold; Bhaker 7th
Ketan Malik win's women's 10m air pistol gold; Bhaker 7th
PIX; City reach League Cup semis, Newcastle down Fulham
PIX; City reach League Cup semis, Newcastle down Fulham
Pak kabaddi player faces action over India team naming row
Pak kabaddi player faces action over India team naming row
AFC bans Mohun Bagan amid Indian football chaos
AFC bans Mohun Bagan amid Indian football chaos

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire0:25

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin Gadkari1:56

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin...

Lionel Messi Plays Football with Baby Elephant at Vantara3:41

Lionel Messi Plays Football with Baby Elephant at Vantara

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO