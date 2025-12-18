Curacao's World Cup qualification sparks India football debate in RS

IMAGE: Lionel Messi plays football with children during an exhibition match at Arun Jaitley Stadium as part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, in New Delhi, on Monday. Photograph: ANI

India's footballing future was discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by Congress member Jose K Mani, as he cited tiny Dutch-Caribbean island Curacao's World Cup qualification to ask Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the long-term plan for sport in the country that is on a downward spiral.

Mani, who represents Kerala, asked whether the government has noted that Curacao, with a population of 158,000, recently qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup.

He also asked whether the government has long-term plans to help India qualify for the premier competition and steps taken at the grassroot level to develop football talent in the country.

"Qualifying for FIFA World Cup is based on the criteria laid down by FIFA, international governing body for football sport discipline," Mandaviya responded without making any reference to Curacao.

"Responsibility for development of a specific sports including taking steps for participation in World Cup/World Championships is that of concerned National Sports Federation (NSF).

"All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been recognised by the ministry as the NSF for the promotion and development of the football sport discipline in the country. AIFF has informed that it has a long term plan to help India qualify for FIFA World Cup, with a focus on both the men's and women's national team," he added.

Curacao became the smallest nation in both size (area of less 450km) and population to qualify for the elite event earlier this year from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

In contrast, India, despite a population of over a billion, has struggled to deliver good results. The AIFF brass, currently headed by Kalyan Chaubey, is currently faced with a massive crisis as it is struggling to find a commercial partner for its domestic leagues, which have been brought to a halt.

The governing body has drawn sharp criticism for failing to manage the sport, which has led to Supreme Court's intervention.

Mandaviya said the AIFF, however, has a plan for junior level players.

"...AIFF has launched the first FIFA-AIFF Boys Under-13 Football Academy in Bhubaneswar, FIFA-AIFF Boys Under-13 and FIFA-AIFF Girls Under-14 Football Academy in Hyderabad.

"In addition, through the Khelo India Asmita League, the AIFF organised Girls' football competitions, conducting 87 leagues & 68 leagues, across the country, during 2023-24 and 2024-25 season, respectively," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya was also asked about the progress made by the government's flagship Khelo India Scheme.

"A total of 28214 athletes have been trained at Khelo India Centres across the country as of April 2024 under Khelo India scheme. A total of 991 Khelo India Centres are operational across the country," he responded.