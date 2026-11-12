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Crystal Palace sack manager after horror Premier League run

November 12, 2026 22:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Crystal Palace has dismissed manager Pierre Sage on Thursday, bringing an end to his five-month tenure as the club languishes at the bottom of the Premier League table after a series of poor results.

Pierre Sage

IMAGE: Pierre Sage has been sacked by Crystal Palace after just five months in charge following a poor run of results. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Crystal Palace fired manager Pierre Sage on Thursday after a five-month tenure.
  • The club is currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with seven points from ten games.
  • Sage's departure followed a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday, marking their fourth straight Premier League defeat.
  • Crystal Palace has the worst defensive record in the top flight, having conceded 24 goals.
  • Former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is reportedly a leading candidate to replace Sage.

Crystal Palace fired manager Pierre Sage on Thursday, bringing the Frenchman's five-month tenure to an end after a poor start to the Premier League season left the club bottom of the table.

Sage's departure followed a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday, the south London club's fourth straight Premier League defeat. They are two points outside the safety zone.

 

Crystal Palace's Struggles Under Sage

"Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager," Palace said in a statement.

"Three members of Pierre’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – have also left the club."

The 47-year-old, who managed Ligue 1 sides RC Lens and Olympique Lyonnais, took charge at Selhurst Park in June.

Sage replaced Oliver Glasner, who left at the end of the 2025-26 season after leading Palace to the Conference League trophy.

Performance And Potential Successors

Palace won two Premier League matches under Sage, but a string of defeats, including a 5-0 loss to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, has left them with seven points from 10 games.

They also have the worst defensive record in the top flight after conceding 24 goals.

British media reports said former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace Sage.

Palace next travel to Coventry City on November 21.

Source: REUTERS
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