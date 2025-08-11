HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Crystal Palace lose appeal against Europa League demotion in CAS

Crystal Palace lose appeal against Europa League demotion in CAS

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 16:52 IST

x

Crystal Palace's players

IMAGE: Crystal Palace, who won the Community Shield on Sunday beating Liverpool in a penalty shootout, are set to play in the Conference League's qualifying playoff round later this month. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Crystal Palace's appeal against UEFA's decision to drop them from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League was dismissed on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA demoted Palace last month while allowing Olympique Lyonnais to play in the Europa League as, at the time, the Eagle Football Group were majority owners of Lyon while their chairman John Textor owned a controlling stake in Palace.

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, will replace Palace in the Europa League.

"After considering the evidence, the panel found that John Textor, founder of Eagle Football Holdings, had shares in CPFC and OL and was a Board member with decisive influence over both clubs at the time of UEFA’s assessment date," the CAS said in a statement.

"The panel also dismissed the argument by CPFC that they received unfair treatment in comparison to Nottingham Forest and (Lyon)."

Palace did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Palace, who qualified for the Europa League as FA Cup winners, appealed against UEFA's decision last month.

The appeal came days before New York Jets co-owner Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson completed the purchase of Textor-founded Eagle Football Holdings' stake in Palace.

 

Textor has also resigned from Lyon's board of directors with Michele Kang appointed chairwoman and president.

As both Lyon and Palace had qualified for the Europa League, the French club were allowed to keep their place as they had finished higher in their respective league. Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1 while Palace were 12th in the Premier League.

Palace, who won the Community Shield on Sunday beating Liverpool in a penalty shootout, are set to play in the Conference League's qualifying play-off round later this month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

City's Grealish to make Everton move?
City's Grealish to make Everton move?
'Biggest reform in sports since independence'
'Biggest reform in sports since independence'
India's 2036 Olympic Games Bid Under Review
India's 2036 Olympic Games Bid Under Review
When Pragg First Beat Magnus Carlsen
When Pragg First Beat Magnus Carlsen
PIX: Palace stun Liverpool to lift Community Shield
PIX: Palace stun Liverpool to lift Community Shield

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why Kiwi Is A Superfruit

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during protest1:38

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during...

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest march to EC1:44

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest...

Video: Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest1:17

Video: Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV