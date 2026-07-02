Cruel game! VAR drama, penalty send Senegal packing vs Belgium

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw lamented his team's "cruel" World Cup exit after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium, highlighting the controversial VAR penalty decision that sealed their fate.

IMAGE: Senegal coach Pape Thiaw gives instructions to players during a hydration break. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Senegal suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium in the World Cup round of 32 after leading 2-0.

Coach Pape Thiaw described football as a "cruel game" following the late collapse and elimination.

A controversial VAR-awarded penalty in extra time secured Belgium's victory, upsetting Senegal players.

Senegal's defender Krepin Diatta acknowledged the team's failure to achieve their World Cup mission.

The defeat marks Senegal's exit from the World Cup, despite a strong performance for much of the match.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw described football as a "cruel game" after his side's late collapse and eventual defeat by Belgium following extra time in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday.

Senegal looked to be a few minutes from confidently dispatching their opponents with a 2-0 win when Belgium equalised with two goals in three minutes and then won 3-2 with a Youri Tielemans penalty late in the extra period.

Controversial Penalty Decision

IMAGE: Youri Tielemans celebrates with Nicolas Raskin after scoring from the penalty spot in extra-time to give Belgium victory over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Seattle Stadium. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Senegal had faced controversy coming into the World Cup. They were controversially stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title for protesting a penalty decision by leaving the field just before full-time in the final with Morocco in January before returning to win 1-0 after the spot kick was missed.

On Wednesday, several Senegal players were visibly upset when Belgium was given a penalty late in extra time. It was awarded for Lamine Camara's sliding challenge on Tielemans following a lengthy VAR review.

Coach Thiaw's Disappointment

"We believed that there was no penalty," Thiaw said.

"The players tried to challenge the decision. It's their right. "And then the penalty was taken - and this is the reason why we are now eliminated." It was Senegal's game to lose with a 2-0 lead in the 85th minute, he said.

"However, a football match is not an 85-minute one. Belgium came back, and we were not able to deal with that."

Senegal lost focus when Belgium showed late spark in the match, defender Krepin Diatta told reporters.

"We were determined to write some beautiful pages in the history of our football in this World Cup, and we have to accept that we failed in this mission," he said. "Given what we offered, we shouldn't have lost this match."

Belgium on Monday face the winners of the United States-Bosnia match being played later on Wednesday.