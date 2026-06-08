Croatia grab late win to beat Slovenia in World Cup warm-up

Luka Modric scored to put Croatia ahead before they edged Slovenia 2-1 in the international friendly before the World Cup.

IMAGE: Croatia's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring their second goal with Josko Gvardiol against Slovenia in their World Cup warm-up during their Stadion Varteks, Varazdin, Croatia on Sunday. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Croatia substitute Mario Pasalic grabbed a stoppage-time winner to edge neighbours Slovenia 2-1 in their friendly international on Sunday and head to the World Cup on a winning note.

It was the final warm-up game for the Croats, who have reached at least the final four of the last two World Cups, before departing for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. They will open their campaign against England in Dallas on June 17.

Captain Luka Modric, playing possibly his last home international, fittingly scored to give Croatia an early second-half lead, but a horror back pass allowed Slovenia substitute Andraz Sporar to equalise in the 83rd minute.

Pasalic’s volleyed effort three minutes into stoppage time came as a relief for the Croatians, who will consider themselves fortunate to have won the game.

The 40-year-old Modric cleverly placed a shot from the edge of the area into the net in the 51st minute after being set up by a square pass by Perisic. It was Modric's 29th goal in 198 appearances.

A defensive slip, however, from Martin Baturina gifted Sporar the chance to fire home from close range, which he did without hesitation.

But Slovenia failed to clear a bouncing ball in their area with time running out, and Pasalic snapped up the chance to volley into the net.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had earlier made several key stops, notably from Zan Vipotnik.

Croatia had been beaten last Tuesday 2-0 by Belgium in Rijeka in the first of the two warm-up internationals arranged ahead of the World Cup, where Croatia also play against Ghana and Panama in Group L.

Norway rally to draw with Morocco

Norway captain Martin Odegaard equalised 15 minutes from time to force a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup warm-up international in Harrison, USA, on Sunday.

Morocco had been ahead from the seventh minute when Brahim Diaz thundered home a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Norway fought their way back and could have won the clash with the North Africans, who were semi-finalists at the last World Cup in Qatar four years ago.

Norway shrugged off the hot conditions and applied sustained pressure near the end of the game, with Kristian Thorstvedt inches from grabbing a winner with nine minutes left as he put his header from Julian Ryerson’s free kick narrowly wide.

Odegaard had levelled matters with a smart left-footed finish after Oscar Bobb had jinked his way into the penalty area and laid off a short pass.

Morocco started strongly, and Diaz was given time and space after a pass from out wide to thrash home a shot. It was his first goal for Morocco since the Africa Cup of Nations finals at the turn of the year, where he finished top scorer but also squandered a penalty in the final.

Team mate Abdessamad Ezzalzouli came close to doubling the lead on the half hour as he swivelled to hit a full volley on the end of Diaz’s cross but missed the target.

Morocco had one other good opportunity when Diaz’s 57th-minute shot was parried by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, and the rebound headed over the top of the crossbar by Neil El Aynaoui.

But the Moroccans were pegged back towards the end of the game and had to defend stoutly to avoid defeat.

Morocco open their World Cup campaign in Group C against Brazil in New York on Saturday, while Norway’s first game in Group I is against Iraq in Boston on June 16.