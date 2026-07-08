Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic steps down after nine years in charge

Zlatko Dalic resigned as Croatia head coach after nearly nine years following the team's 2026 FIFA World Cup exit, ending a tenure highlighted by a runners-up finish in 2018 and third place in 2022.

IMAGE: Zlatko Dalic's nine-year spell as Croatia's head coach was marked by historic success. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Zlatko Dalic resigned as Croatia head coach after the team's Round of 32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dalic led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and a third-place finish at the 2022 tournament.

The Croatian Football Federation thanked Dalic for his achievements, leadership and commitment over nearly nine years.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has stepped down after nine years in charge, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday, less than a week after his side's exit from the 2026 World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the Round of 32.

Under Dalic's tenure, Croatia finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in the 2022 edition in Qatar, but the team exited the tournament without a medal this time around.

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Federation Thanks Dalic for Lasting Legacy

"Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalic has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia," the federation said in a statement.

"Head coach, thank you for everything – the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch."