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Kerala CM Discusses Football Fervour With Ronaldo's Sister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 02, 2026 15:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, connected with Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan to discuss the immense football passion and fan base for the global icon in the Indian state.

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, visited Keralam and met Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
  • The meeting took place in Kozhikode, where they discussed Kerala's strong passion for football.
  • CM Satheesan conveyed the immense love Malayalis have for Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Elma Aveiro pledged to relay the warm wishes of Keralam's football fans to her brother.
  • The interaction highlighted the global reach of football and Ronaldo's popularity in India.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro met Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan during her visit to the state, the CMO said on Wednesday. The meeting took place in Kozhikode on Tuesday, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Ronaldo's Sister Connects With Kerala's Football Passion

Satheesan shared a video of their brief interaction on his social media handles. "Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano," Satheesan said in a post on X. He said Aveiro had graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam's football fans to Ronaldo. In the video, Satheesan can be heard saying that Ronaldo has many fans in the state, including himself, while Aveiro is seen asking to take a photograph with him.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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