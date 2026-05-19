Cristiano Ronaldo To Play Sixth World Cup At 41

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make history by playing in his sixth FIFA World Cup at 41. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, will play in his sixth World Cup, leading Portugal's squad.

Coach Roberto Martinez named a 27-man squad, including Ricardo Velho as a training goalkeeper.

The squad includes a symbolic 'plus one' in memory of the late Diogo Jota, highlighting his impact on the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo will embark on a sixth World Cup at the age of 41 after Portugal coach Roberto Martinez on Tuesday named a 27-man squad for the tournament, with a symbolic 'plus one' in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

Speaking at Cidade do Futebol before a packed auditorium, Martinez confirmed that fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho of Genclerbirligi Ankara will travel with the squad but can only be added to the official 26-man list in the event of an injury to one of the three registered keepers.

Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, open their Group K campaign at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17 in Houston. They then face Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 and conclude the group stage against Colombia in Miami on June 27. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19.

Portugal's Tribute to Diogo Jota

Martinez said his selection comprised "27 players plus one", a reference to Liverpool forward Jota, who died in a car accident in July last year aged 28.

"He is our strength, our joy," Martinez said. "Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo's dream and for the example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota's spirit, strength and example are the +1 and will always be the +1."

Squad Selection and Strategy

The coach defended his decision to name four goalkeepers and five fullbacks, while leaving out players including Mateus Fernandes, Ricardo Horta and Pedro Goncalves.

"The complexity of the tournament is very important – the demands of the weather, the time zone, everything we already experienced in March," Martinez said. "There are positions where we need to have more than two players per position. And we need five fullbacks."

He highlighted the versatility of Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo and Matheus Nunes, and pointed to attacking options such as Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Francisco Trincao operating between the lines, with Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao providing width.

Martinez added that Velho understood his role as a training goalkeeper, noting that FIFA rules only permit replacement in the event of injury during the tournament.

Portugal warm up against Chile in Oeiras on June 6 and Nigeria in Leiria on June 10. FIFA has stipulated that the squad must be in their Palm Beach, Florida training camp at least five days before their opening match.

Portugal's World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara);

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City); Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica);

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City);

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).