Cristiano Ronaldo secures 25% of Spanish side Almeria

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo attends the dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, November 18, 2025. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25 percent stake in Spanish second-division club Almeria.

Cristiano made the move through his investment arm, CR7 Sports Investments.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his footprint in football, securing a 25 percent stake in Spanish second-tier side UD Almería, his representatives confirmed on Thursday.

Advisory firm Brunswick Group announced that the Portuguese icon completed the investment in the club, which is backed by Saudi ownership.

Now 41, Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr FC since late 2022. But his ambitions clearly stretch beyond his playing career.

"It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth," Ronaldo said in the statement.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient made the move through his investment arm, CR7 Sports Investments, according to Brunswick Group.

Financial details of the acquisition not been disclosed

Almería has been under Saudi stewardship for more than six years. In the summer of 2025, ownership transitioned from Turki Al Alsheikh to Mohamed Al-Khereiji, who assumed the roles of owner and president.

“We’re delighted Cristiano has chosen to join us as an investor,” Al-Khereiji said. “He understands Spanish football deeply and recognizes what we are building here — both with the first team and within our academy.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The club did not immediately provide further comment following inquiries.

Currently sitting third in Spain’s second division, Almería last competed in La Liga during the 2023–24 season.