HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Cristiano Ronaldo secures 25% of Spanish side Almeria

Cristiano Ronaldo secures 25% of Spanish side Almeria

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 26, 2026 17:40 IST

x

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo attends the dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, November 18, 2025. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25 percent stake in Spanish second-division club Almeria.
  • Cristiano made the move through his investment arm, CR7 Sports Investments.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his footprint in football, securing a 25 percent stake in Spanish second-tier side UD Almería, his representatives confirmed on Thursday.

Advisory firm Brunswick Group announced that the Portuguese icon completed the investment in the club, which is backed by Saudi ownership.

Now 41, Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr FC since late 2022. But his ambitions clearly stretch beyond his playing career.

"It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth," Ronaldo said in the statement.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient made the move through his investment arm, CR7 Sports Investments, according to Brunswick Group.

Financial details of the acquisition not been disclosed

Almería has been under Saudi stewardship for more than six years. In the summer of 2025, ownership transitioned from Turki Al Alsheikh to Mohamed Al-Khereiji, who assumed the roles of owner and president.

 

“We’re delighted Cristiano has chosen to join us as an investor,” Al-Khereiji said. “He understands Spanish football deeply and recognizes what we are building here — both with the first team and within our academy.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The club did not immediately provide further comment following inquiries.

Currently sitting third in Spain’s second division, Almería last competed in La Liga during the 2023–24 season. 

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Violence puts Guadalajara's World Cup dreams at risk?
Violence puts Guadalajara's World Cup dreams at risk?
Vinicius Jr scores as Real Madrid sink Benfica to reach last 16
Vinicius Jr scores as Real Madrid sink Benfica to reach last 16
Galatasaray down Juventus in a thriller; PSG edge Monaco
Galatasaray down Juventus in a thriller; PSG edge Monaco
Footballer Saves Seagull With CPR During Match In Turkey
Footballer Saves Seagull With CPR During Match In Turkey
Champions League: Bodo/Glimt shock Inter, Atletico march on
Champions League: Bodo/Glimt shock Inter, Atletico march on

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 Cr Pali Hill Mansion Seized by ED1:15

Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 Cr Pali Hill Mansion Seized by ED

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts

PM Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem3:12

PM Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO