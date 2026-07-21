Is Cristiano Ronaldo set to retire from international football in September?

Speculation is rife that Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to announce his retirement from international football in September, potentially concluding his illustrious 23-year career after a UEFA Nations League match against Wales.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo had announced that FIFA 2026 World Cup would be his last World Cup appearance. Photograph: Jerome Miron/Reuters

Key Points Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, will retire from international football in September after Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Wales.

A Portuguese agent reportedly informed a Jordanian journalist that the Wales match at Jose Alvalade Stadium would be Ronaldo's last for Portugal.

The speculation is amplified as the match venue, Jose Alvalade Stadium, is where Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003.

Ronaldo holds world records for international goals (146) and appearances (233), having led Portugal to three major trophies.

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to retire from international football in September. According to reports, the 41-year-old is set to bring the curtains down on his 23-year-old international career after Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Wales at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Thursday, September 24.

Sources of Speculation

According to Gulf News and some social media accounts, a Portuguese agent has reportedly told a Jordanian journalist that Ronaldo's match against Wales will be his last in a Portugal jersey. Journalist Mohamed Awaad wrote on X: 'I was talking with a Portuguese agent, and he told me that what he thinks is 'news' is that Cristiano Ronaldo will retire internationally after just one appearance with Portugal. He will play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League; the match will be at Lisbon club stadium, Jose Alvalade.'

Significance of the Venue

The speculation gets stronger because the match between Portugal and Wales will be played in the stadium where Ronaldo made his international debut. The 41-year-old holds the world record for international goals, scoring 146 goals since making his Portugal debut in 2003, while providing 46 assists. He is also the most capped player in international football with 233 appearances.

Ronaldo's International Achievements

Throughout his journey with his country, Cristiano led Portugal to three trophies: the UEFA Euro in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.