Ronaldo suspended for 30 days by Portuguese FA over rift with coach

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 30-day suspension and a fine by the Portuguese FA following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus and his subsequent departure from the national team camp.

IMAGE: Along with the suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been fined 255 euros. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo received a 30-day suspension and a 255 euro fine from the Portuguese FA.

The suspension stems from Ronaldo leaving the national team camp after a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus over his role.

Ronaldo was accused of intentionally committing an offence under Article 160(1) of the federation's disciplinary regulations.

The disciplinary council upheld the charge in full, with proceedings opened on October 9.

Ronaldo later apologised for his actions and expressed his availability for future selection after serving his punishment.

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for 30 days by the Portuguese FA on Monday after leaving the national team camp following a rift with coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the side. The federation's disciplinary council said it had upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full and imposed a fine of 255 euros ($285.83).

Details of the Incident

Ronaldo left Portugal's base in Copenhagen before their Nations League match against Denmark earlier this month, having accused Jesus of twice breaking his word about his role after he was an unused substitute against Norway. Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door open for his return following Portugal's 2-1 win.

Disciplinary Council's Ruling

The disciplinary council's non-professional section found Ronaldo had intentionally committed an offence under Article 160(1) of the federation's disciplinary regulations. Proceedings were opened on October 9 over facts reported two days earlier. The statement did not specify which matches or activities the suspension would cover, or whether time already served under a provisional suspension would count towards the 30-day sanction.

Ronaldo's Apology and Future

Ronaldo later apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway match and for leaving his teammates, saying he remained available for selection after serving any punishment arising from the incident. Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca has said everyone within the federation wanted Ronaldo to return to the national team once the matter was resolved.