Cristiano Ronaldo back in training days after wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo has swiftly returned to training with his Saudi club Al-Nassr after his recent wedding to long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo during Al-Nassr's training session on Thursday. Photographs: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo resumes training with Al-Nassr post-marriage.

Ronaldo married Georgina Rodriguez in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal.

His return follows his final FIFA World Cup 2026 appearance in July.

Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16, ending Ronaldo's World Cup career without a major international trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with his club Al-Nassr just days after marrying his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez

The Portugal captain posted photos from Thursday's training session on Instagram, captioning it: "Back."

Ronaldo's World Cup Journey

Ronaldo married Georgina in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday.

He was last seen in action during FIFA World Cup 2026 in July, where Portugal eliminated in the round of 16 by Spain.

The 41-year-old had already confirmed that this would be his final World Cup. The 1-0 defeat to Spain brought an end to the one major international trophy that had always escaped him.

Cristiano's World Cup career finished with 27 matches (second most by a player) and just 11 goals -- modest returns for a player of his stature and level of club accomplishments.