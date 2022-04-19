News
Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies

Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies

April 19, 2022 01:12 IST
Photographs: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died.

 

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they said.

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the couple thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

The 37-year old Ronaldo, five-times world player of the year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
