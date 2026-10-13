Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm The Best Footballer in History, But My Goals Aren't Valued

Cristiano Ronaldo says his goalscoring record is not valued enough as the Al Nassr star closes in on 1,000 career goals, with 981 for club and country.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 981st goal in the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fergana at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the greatest footballer in history, stating 'The best in history is me, full stop.'

Ronaldo feels his current form and goalscoring achievements are not sufficiently valued by people.

He has scored 981 goals in 1,338 professional matches for club and country, holding the men's international scoring record with 146 goals for Portugal.

The footballer is not focused on reaching the 1,000-goal milestone, preferring things to 'happen naturally'.

Ronaldo, 41, expressed uncertainty about his future, stating he doesn't know what will happen tomorrow regarding his motivation to play.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the greatest footballer in history and says his goalscoring record does not receive enough credit. In an interview he gave to CNN Portugal over the weekend, where he says he believes he is the best footballer of all time.

The interview comes days after being provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation following his departure from the national team camp amid a reported dispute with manager Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo's Self-Assessment

'People are not valuing the form I am in, my goals,' Ronaldo said in the interview. 'There’s no debate about who the best in history is. The best in history is me, full stop. You just have to keep scoring goals. The numbers say it all,' he said in the interview.

Goalscoring Milestones and Future

As of Monday, the Al Nassr forward has scored 981 goals in 1,338 professional matches for club and country. Ronaldo has represented Portugal since 2003 and holds the men’s international scoring record with 146 goals. About chasing the 1,000-goal milestone, he said: 'Things have to happen naturally. If I get there (to 1,000 goals), it is amazing, an objective, but I don’t think long-term.'

Talking about his future, the 41-year-old said: 'I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. Maybe I wake up demotivated and don’t want to play anymore, I just don’t know.' Ronaldo had previously said he would 'probably' retire at the end of the club season next June.