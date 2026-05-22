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Home  » Sports » Ronaldo fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title

Ronaldo fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title

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May 22, 2026 04:15 IST

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 to clinch the Saudi Pro League title, securing the club's first league crown since 2019 and Ronaldo's maiden Saudi triumph.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League after defeating Damac - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League after defeating Damac at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Al Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title with a 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season, with Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also on the scoresheet for Jorge Jesus's side.

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr clinched the Saudi Pro League title with a 4-1 win over Damac FC.
  • Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also found the net in the title-winning victory.
  • The title marked Al Nassr's first Saudi Pro League crown since 2019.
  • Ronaldo sealed the win with a stunning free-kick and a late powerful finish.
 

The win meant Al Nassr finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but were left to settle for second place.

The triumph marks Al Nassr's first league crown since 2019 and the first Saudi title for Ronaldo, who joined the team in late 2022.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a header past the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo scores twice after the break

They extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion five minutes later, curling a sublime free kick into the net to make it 3-1.

The Portuguese great put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He pounced on a loose ball after the Damac defence failed to clear a cross, smashing a powerful shot into the top corner.

Source: REUTERS
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