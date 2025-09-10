HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Ronaldo Equals World Cup Qualifying Record!

Ronaldo Equals World Cup Qualifying Record!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 10, 2025 10:26 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying matches, equalling the record held by Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another milestone to his career as Portugal clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory against Hungary in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, in Budapest, on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 58th minute to net his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying

matches, equalling the record held by Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz.

The 40-year-old also took his tally to 141 goals in 223 international appearances for Portugal.

Joao Cancelo scored the winning goal in the 86th minute as Portugal made it two wins from two wins in Group F of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers.

 

Barnabas Varga gave Hungary the lead in the 21st minute before midfielder Bernardo Silva levelled scores 15 minutes later.

Ronaldo's penalty put Portugal in the lead in the second half but Varga again restored parity before Cancelo's late winner saw the visitors maintain their perfect start.

