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Ronaldo Beats Messi To Win Inaugural Ballon d'Or BOAT Award

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian October 29, 2026 09:15 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 2008 season with Manchester United has been crowned the greatest individual Ballon d'Or winning campaign of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 campaign with Manchester United being recognised as the best-ever individual year in the history of Ballon d'Or. Photograph: Lise Aserud/NTB via Reuters

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo won the inaugural BOAT (Ballon d'Or of All Time) award, a new fan-voted prize from France Football.
  • His 2008 season with Manchester United was recognised as the best individual Ballon d'Or winning campaign in football history.
  • Ronaldo edged out long-time rival Lionel Messi, whose 91-goal 2012 season was also a strong contender.
  • The BOAT award allowed fans to vote digitally for a fee, with over 5,000 individuals voting multiple times.
 

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the inaugural winner of the BOAT (Ballon d'Or of All Time) award following massive voting from fans worldwide, with his 2008 campaign with Manchester United being recognised as the best-ever individual year in the history of football's most prestigious individual prize.

France Football introduced a unique award, adding more fire to the debates of footballing greatness.

Ronaldo's Historic 2008 Season

After Harry Kane, the England and Bayern Munich superstar, secured the Ballon d'Or, the BOAT award was awarded to Ronaldo.

The award was introduced to settle which Ballon d'Or season stands above the rest.

Ronaldo edged past Lionel Messi, his long-time rival, to secure the award.

The voters seemed to prefer Ronaldo's first-ever Ballon d'Or title win over Messi's 91-goal season in 2012 -- a record which still stands to this day.

Fan Participation And Voting Process

While the traditional Ballon d'Or relies on a panel of renowned international journalists to decide the winner, the BOAT award handed the power to fans, allowing them to vote digitally.

The nomination list featured players who had won the Ballon d'Or multiple times, including Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan and Franz Beckenbauer, alongside Real Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The fans had to pay a fee of one euro in order to vote, and to encourage fan participation, the organisers entered all the participating voters into a prize draw for two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The decision was a hit with the fans, as thousands of them opted to pay, with over 5,000 individuals voting multiple times to make sure their favourite player/campaign emerged victorious.

Ronaldo and Messi dominated the list, occupying the top 12 spots among themselves. At 13th, Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario's 2002 Ballon d'Or win broke the streak.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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