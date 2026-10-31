Gokulam Kerala FC edge debutants Samaleswari SC in Indian Football League thriller

Two-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC kicked off their Indian Football League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over debutants Samaleswari SC, thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Crislan Da Silva.

IMAGE: Gokulam Kerala's Crislan Da Silva celebrates scoring the winner against Samaleswari SC in the Indian Football League, in Kozhikode on Saturday. Photograph: Gokulam Kerala FC/X

Key Points Gokulam Kerala FC defeated debutants Samaleswari SC 3-2 in their Indian Football League opener on Saturday.

Crislan Da Silva scored two goals for Gokulam Kerala, including the decisive winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Samaleswari SC mounted a strong comeback from a two-goal deficit, equalising in the 90th minute through a Jorge Pereyra Diaz penalty.

Makan Chothe also scored for Gokulam Kerala, contributing to their early two-goal lead.

The match saw dramatic swings, including an own goal and a penalty, before Crislan's late header secured victory for the two-time champions.

Crislan Da Silva scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as two-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC edged debutants Samaleswari SC 3-2 in their Indian Football League opener, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Crislan scored twice, including the winner, while Makan Chothe was also on target for the hosts.

Samaleswari fought back from a two-goal deficit through a Mohammed Rafi own goal and a Jorge Pereyra Diaz penalty, but Crislan's late header settled the contest.

Gokulam Kerala Take Early Lead

Gokulam took the lead in the 16th minute when Victor Da Silva played a through ball to Crislan, who made a run into the box before beating goalkeeper Aaryan Anjaneya with a powerful finish.

Samaleswari had threatened early, with Sahil Harijan and Ishan Pandita coming close to scoring in the opening 11 minutes. They also had an opportunity to equalise in the 22nd minute when Roshan Panna ran on to a long ball, but Gokulam goalkeeper Shibin Raj came off his line to deny him.

Gokulam doubled their lead in the 25th minute. Naresh Singh delivered a cross from the right, Victor laid the ball into Chothe's path, and the winger finished from close range.

Victor almost made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, but his free-kick went over the crossbar as Gokulam went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Samaleswari Fight Back

Samaleswari showed greater urgency after the restart and began creating more opportunities in the final third.

Sahil shot wide in the 58th minute, while Pereyra Diaz forced a save from Shibin four minutes later.

The visitors reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when a long throw into the Gokulam box resulted in substitute Mohammed Rafi slicing the ball into his own net.

Pereyra Diaz came close to equalising in the 80th minute with a curling effort, but Shibin produced a full-stretch save.

The Gokulam goalkeeper collided with the post during the attempt and had to be carried off, with Ravi Kumar coming on as his replacement.

Ravi was immediately tested, saving Fredy Chawngthansanga's first-time effort following a corner in the 84th minute.

Late Drama Secures Victory

Samaleswari completed their comeback in the 90th minute after Rafi handled Pereyra Diaz's header inside the box. The Argentine converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-2.

However, Gokulam had the final say. Seven minutes into stoppage time, Sachu Siby delivered a cross into the box and Crislan rose above the defence to head home the winner.

Gokulam will next travel to Jaipur to face Rajasthan United FC on November 7, while Samaleswari host Dempo SC in Ranchi on November 5.