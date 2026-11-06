Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav And Family Meet Prime Minister Modi

Indian cricket star Surya Kumar Yadav and his family recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing a heartwarming moment that included a special Kannada song performance and a connection to the Deepavali festivities.

Key Points Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Yadav was accompanied by his wife, infant daughter, and other family members.

During the meeting, Yadav's niece, Saryu, sang a Kannada song for the Prime Minister.

PM Modi expressed his delight, connecting the family's visit with the spirit of Deepavali.

Surya Kumar Yadav is a key player for the Mumbai Indians and captained India's T20 World Cup winning squad.

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, along with his family members, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

Yadav was accompanied by his wife Devisha, their infant daughter, his sister-in-law Deeksha, brother-in-law Ajay Shetty, and his sister-in-law's two children Ram and Saryu.

During the meeting, Saryu sang a Kannada song in front of the prime minister, who thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

"The arrival of Ram and Saryu has coincided with the atmosphere of Deepavali, making the festivities even more sacred and divine," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Yadav, who captained India's T20 squad to a World Cup victory, has led the national team to multiple triumphs and continues to be a key player for the Mumbai Indians.