Western Australia Premier Highlights Cricket's Role In Strengthening India-Australia Relations

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook underscores how cricket serves as a powerful unifier, driving deeper business, economic, and educational ties between India and Australia, exemplified by an upcoming BBL match in Chennai and a new university campus in Mumbai.

Key Points Western Australia Premier Roger Cook views cricket as a central force for advancing India-Australia business, economic ties, and trade.

The Perth Scorchers will play the first Big Bash League match in India against Melbourne Renegades in Chennai this December.

A new partnership between Perth Scorchers and Western Australia's 'State of Energy' campaign aims to promote the state's international opportunities.

The opening of the University of Western Australia campus in Mumbai signifies growing educational and workforce development between the two nations.

Cricket and educational collaborations are seen as crucial unifiers, strengthening the overall relationship and dialogue between India and Australia.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook has said cricket remains the central force between India and Australia, and the two countries can advance their conversations on business development, ongoing economic ties, and trade around it.

The Western Australia-based team, Perth Scorchers, will play a Big Bash League match against Melbourne Renegades at Chennai in December.

Cricket's Role In Bilateral Relations

Premier Cook said cricket is a great way to promote the relationship between India and Australia.

"This is the first Big Bash League game that will be played in India, and I'm absolutely honoured and delighted that my team, the Perth Scorchers, will be playing the Melbourne Renegades," Cook told PTI in an exclusive interaction on Friday while attending a Western Australian showcase here with Perth Scorchers head coach Adam Voges.

Cook announced a new partnership between Perth Scorchers and his Labor government's global State of Energy campaign, which promotes Western Australia's strengths, industries and opportunities to international audiences.

"Look, we are so excited. This is the first time they're coming to a place like Chennai, and it's really a great way to promote the game and the great relationship between India and Australia.

"We know that sport is the great unifier between cultures, and of course there's no bigger sport between India and Australia than cricket. So what we're hoping is that this is a great way we can continue to talk about the great relationship between Australia and India," he added.

Cook added, "We also hope it's a way we can continue conversations around business development, ongoing economic ties and, of course, trade between the two countries."

Strengthening Educational And Economic Ties

Talking about the opening of the University of Western Australia campus in Mumbai, Cook said it marks the growth in the relationship between universities in the two countries.

"We know that there's a growing development or growing relationship between universities in Western Australia and universities here in India. (On Friday), we opened a campus of the University of Western Australia here in Mumbai.

"We know that it is growing and it is so exciting because what it means is that both countries are benefiting from the growth of that knowledge, skills and workforce, and that continues to build the business relationship which underpins the trading relationship," Cook added.

This is another great way to celebrate that relationship, he said.

"And, of course, when the Scorchers take on the Renegades in Chennai in the BBL, it's another way of showcasing Australia and just saying what a great country it is and how we can continue to have this terrific dialogue between India and Australia through cricket," Cook added.