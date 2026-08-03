How Teen Craime Became Youngest Esports World Cup Champion

Chilean prodigy Jaime 'Craime' Bustos, aged just 15, has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest-ever Esports World Cup champion after clinching the prestigious Street Fighter 6 title.

Key Points Fifteen-year-old Jaime 'Craime' Bustos from Chile became the youngest Esports World Cup champion.

Craime secured the Street Fighter 6 title, defeating Japan's Hibiki in the final match.

The historic victory earned Craime USD 250,000, qualification for Capcom Cup 13, and 1,000 Club Championship points for Team Falcons.

Other major titles were also decided, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Team Falcons currently leads the Esports World Cup Club Championship standings with five events remaining.

Fifteen-year-old Chilean Jaime 'Craime' Bustos scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever Esports World Cup champion after clinching the Street Fighter 6 title at the 2026 edition here. Representing Team Falcons, Craime, aged 15 years, two months and 25 days, defeated Japan's Hibiki 5-2 in the final after recovering from the loss of the opening round to claim the biggest title of his career.

Craime's Historic Win And Other Esports Champions

The victory made Craime the youngest champion in Esports World Cup history and earned him USD 250,000 in prize money, qualification for Capcom Cup 13 and 1,000 Club Championship points for Team Falcons. "I'm very, very happy for my win, and I can't wait to go back to Chile. This isn't just me, this is everyone who comes in and helps me. I can't wait to share this with them," Craime said after his triumph.

Elsewhere, Team Spirit became the first team from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region to win the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup, edging Yangon Galacticos 4-3 in the final. In Overwatch, ZETA DIVISION defeated Twisted Minds 4-2 to win the Midseason Championship, while G2 Esports claimed the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship after a dramatic finale.

With four more titles decided, Team Falcons retained the lead in the Esports World Cup Club Championship standings, though their advantage was cut to 150 points with five events still remaining.