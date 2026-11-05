How Craig Fulton's Defence-First Strategy Led India To ACT Glory

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton reveals his defence-first philosophy, which proved instrumental in securing their record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title after a dominant 4-1 victory over Japan.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton prioritises defence as the number one strategy for success.

India successfully defended the Asian Champions Trophy title at home, defeating Japan 4-1 on Thursday.

Fulton highlighted the team's strong work rate and ability to perform in back-to-back games as crucial factors.

The coach was satisfied with the team's performance, noting 15 goals scored and a good balance between field goals and penalty corners.

Fulton stressed the importance of enjoying the occasion and being clinical, all while maintaining a strong defensive foundation.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton is delighted to have defended the Asian Champions Trophy title at home, but for him, the focus is always on defence, a strategy that has paid rich dividends for the side.

Fulton's Winning Strategy

India defeated Japan 4-1 on Thursday to clinch a hat-trick of ACT titles and their sixth overall crown, a record.

"That's the number one thing. Defend first, have a really good work rate, and then play off that. That's the focus," Fulton said after the match.

"I mean, job done. Four games in five days. Yeah, it was super difficult.

"But at the same time, that's what you train for. So you train for these blocks of back-to-back games, back-to-back games. We're ready for it."

The South African coach was satisfied with his team's performance.

"And I think we did. Fifteen goals against any team is not easy, and there was a good balance between field goals and penalty corners. So, that was good," he said.

"And semi-final to a final, or a final to a semi. So those are the things we talk about. But at the same time, I think the guys are in a good place, they're playing well, and they're playing for each other, which is more important than anything.

"The hardest part is getting there. And then now you need to enjoy the occasion. You need to be able to be clinical, but you base it all on defence, good defence."