India's Hockey Coach Fulton Hails Team's All-Round Show Against China

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton lauded his side's consistent four-quarter performance in their 5-2 Asian Champions Trophy victory over China, marking a positive step forward for the hosts in the tournament.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton was satisfied with the team's consistent performance in all four quarters against China on Thursday.

India secured a 5-2 victory over China, marking their second consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy after beating Bangladesh 13-0 on Tuesday.

Fulton specifically highlighted the third quarter as the team's best, noting improved ball movement and tempo.

The coach praised India's strong penalty corners and solid defence against China's efforts.

India will face Japan in their next round robin match on Friday.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton was satisfied with his side's performance in all the four quarters against China in the second match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Thursday, saying it is a positive takeaway for the hosts going forward in the tournament.

India defeated a youthful China 5-2 to register their second consecutive win at the ACT. The hosts had earlier thrashed Bangladesh 13-0 in their tournament opener on Tuesday.

Fulton's Assessment Of India's Performance

Ahead of the China match, Fulton had raised concerned about India's showing after the change of ends.

"It's just about us getting more consistency in all the quarters. It is a positive takeaway, and not just being good in two or three quarters," Fulton said after the match.

"I thought the third quarter was our best quarter. And we played really well today. The third quarter was really good.

"We started to move the ball and we had a bit more tempo. At the same time, in the first quarter we got a good start. We scored against the run of play. And then, penalty corners were strong from us, and our defence was good on penalty corners," he added.

Acknowledging China's Efforts And Future Matches

The South African, however, lauded China for their efforts.

"But China is a good team. They defended well, ran hard and enjoyed the game. Maybe we could have scored a few more but it wasn't to be," Fulton said.

"I think there were six or seven new players from the Asian Games. The Chinese goalkeepers did well. I think it was a nice game."

Fulton said India employed high press hockey, which resulted in a lot chances but they couldn't utilise as per expectations.

"I think first off was to press high and put them under a lot of pressure, and try and turn them over. We created a lot but we didn't take our chances in the D. I think we had like six or seven circle entries in the first seven minutes, and we didn't get a PC, we didn't get a goal shot. So we didn't connect well enough up front," he concluded.

India will take on Japan in their next round robin match on Friday.