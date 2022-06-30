News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » COVID positive Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon

COVID positive Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon

June 30, 2022 17:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roberto Bautista Agut, a former world number nine who was seeded 17th, was due to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round on Thursday.

IMAGE: Roberto Bautista Agut, a former world number nine who was seeded 17th, was due to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round on Thursday. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut said on Thursday that he has pulled out of Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming the third big name in the men's singles draw to withdraw from the Championships after contracting the virus.

 

Croatian Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, and eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, earlier pulled out from the grasscourt Grand Slam ahead of the first round.

Bautista Agut, a former world number nine who was seeded 17th, was due to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round on Thursday.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter hours before his match.

"I hope to come back soon."

Galan will play either Canadian Denis Shapovalov or American Brandon Nakashima for a place in the fourth round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Anderson replaces Overton in Eng team for India Test
Anderson replaces Overton in Eng team for India Test
Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarters
Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarters
Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery
Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery
How Running 8 km Helped Me Fight Asthma
How Running 8 km Helped Me Fight Asthma
Anderson replaces Overton in Eng team for India Test
Anderson replaces Overton in Eng team for India Test
Is Kartik Bollywood's New BANKABLE STAR?
Is Kartik Bollywood's New BANKABLE STAR?
Eknath Shinde to be new Maha CM, will take oath today
Eknath Shinde to be new Maha CM, will take oath today

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Revealed! What is Shardul's role in Test team

Revealed! What is Shardul's role in Test team

SEE: What Happens When Fan Follows Kohli

SEE: What Happens When Fan Follows Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances