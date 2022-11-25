News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Could United and Liverpool get Saudi owners?

Could United and Liverpool get Saudi owners?

November 25, 2022 22:21 IST
Manchester United logo

IMAGE: Manchester United looks to be on the block. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Saudi Arabia's sports minister said his country's government would support any Saudi private sector bids to buy Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they consider "strategic alternatives".

"It's the most-watched league in Saudi and the region, and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League," Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal told the BBC.

 

"We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in because we know that's going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.

"But if there's an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?"

Premier League side Newcastle United have Saudi Arabian owners after their October 2021 takeover by a consortium which includes the nation's Public Investment Fund.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
