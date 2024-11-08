Could Kush Maini become India's next F1 driver?

IMAGE: Kush Maini's consistency with the BWT Alpine F1 team car in testing has made him a top contender for the reserved seat for the Enstone-based team. Photograph: Kush Maini/Instagram

India's motorsport sensation Kush Maini hit the track at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha on Thursday, participating in an F1 testing with the BWT Alpine F1 team, fresh off their double podium from Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the weekend.



This marked Maini's fourth F1 test in six months, having previously tested in Austria, Italy, Abu Dhabi, and now Qatar.



The multiple-day test at Qatar's brand-new circuit marked Maini's first time racing on the track, where he will be back in action shortly for the last leg of his Formula 2 season.



Maini was back in the F1

car a few weeks after his test in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit where he had another stupendous showing. His consistency with the BWT Alpine F1 team car has made him a top contender for the reserved seat for the Enstone-based Alpine team.With three confirmed graduates into F1 from this year's F2 class, Maini could be another addition to this supremely talented pool in the near future.

Later this month, Maini will be returning to Qatar for his Formula 2 race. With just two races left in the 2024 season, his Invicta Racing team is in pole position to secure the Constructors' Championship. This will make him the first-ever Indian to have a Formula Racing championship to his name.



With five podiums including one race win this year, Kush has been instrumental in getting his team to this spot. With the season he has had, India could finally have a driver on the F1 grid after 13 long years.