Copa America: Uruguay beat Canada on penalties, finish third

July 14, 2024 08:36 IST
Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (No. 6) celebrates putting Uruguay into the lead early in the first half in the Copa America third place match against Canada at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (No. 6) celebrates putting Uruguay into the lead early in the first half in the Copa America third place match against Canada at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA, on Saturday. Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Uruguay beat Canada on penalties in the Copa America third-place play-off match on Saturday after a 2-2 draw at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Canada's Ismael Kone had a tame spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and Alphonso Davies hit the crossbar as Uruguay won the shoot-out 4-3.

 

In the first half, Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled and smashed home a knock-down from a corner to give Uruguay the lead in the eighth minute, but Kone scored with an acrobatic scissor kick to level the scores 14 minutes later.

Canada went ahead in the 80th minute when Kone unleashed a long-range shot that Rochet parried, before Jonathan David pounced to slot home the rebound.

Uruguay equalled through all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez, who timed his run in the 92nd minute perfectly to get on the end of a Jose Maria Gimenez cross and score his 69th international goal to force a penalty shootout.

On Sunday, defending champions Argentina take on Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida to decide the continental title.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
