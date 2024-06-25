News
Copa America: Colombia ease to win over Paraguay

June 25, 2024 05:46 IST
IMAGE: Jefferson Lerma (16) is congratulated by teammates after scoring Colombia's second goal against Paraguay in the Copa America match at NRG stadium in Houston on Monday. Photograph: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

James Rodriguez created both goals in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay in their opening Copa America Group D game in Houston on Monday, as the 2001 champions underlined their status as title contenders.

 

Nestor Lorenzo's side dominated possession in the first half and took the lead in the 32nd minute at the NRG Stadium when Daniel Munoz arrived at the far post to head in James Rodriguez's cross.

Captain Rodriguez grabbed a second assist 10 minutes later when he whipped in a dangerous free-kick, with Jefferson Lerma's glancing header evading Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morinigo.

Paraguay got a goal back after the break through Brighton & Hove Albion forward Julio Enciso, but were unable to find an equaliser as Colombia defended well to secure the victory and extend their unbeaten run to 24 matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
