Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez scores his and Argentina's second goal during the Copa America 2024 Group A match against Peru, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, on Saturday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina's second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament.

Argentina had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the match in Miami with wins over Canada and Chile, the other teams in the group.

That security allowed the defending champions to rest key players, including captain Lionel Messi, but despite making nine changes to their starting line-up, Argentina were largely untroubled by their opponents.

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal with Angel Di Maria. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Martinez finished off a flowing move in the 47th minute, coolly chipping the ball over Peru keeper Pedro Gallese, and repeated the trick in the 86th minute, chipping Gallese again for his second goal after some sloppy defending by Peru.

Argentina had a gilt-edged chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty for handball in the 72nd minute, but Leandro Paredes smashed his spot-kick off the post.

They will be joined in the knock-out rounds by group runners-up Canada, who qualified for the last eight after holding Chile to a 0-0 draw in the other Group A match.

Canada hold 10-man Chile to enter quarter-finals

IMAGE: Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias had a fine match, keeping out shots from Canada's Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Buchanan. Photograph: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Canada played out a dour goalless draw with 10-man Chile to claim second place in Group A and progress to the quarter-finals, while the Chileans finished third and exited in the group stage for the first time since 2004.

The draw moved Canada up to four points in Group A, five behind leaders Argentina, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Two-times champions Chile ended with two points and Peru finished bottom with one.

Chile, who needed to win and have other results go their way, had their uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea.

In a game where chances were few and far between, Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias did well to keep out shots from Canada's Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Buchanan, while Canada stopper Maxime Crepeau made a smart save to deny an awkward deflected effort from Alexis Sanchez.

Canada thought they had taken the lead in the second minute of stoppage time through substitute Tani Oluwaseyi, but the goal was ruled out for off-side.