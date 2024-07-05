News
Copa America: Argentina beat Ecuador on penalties, enter semis

Last updated on: July 05, 2024 09:38 IST
Lionel Messi and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after Argentina beat Ecuador via the penalty shoot-out in the Copa America quarter-finals at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after Argentina beat Ecuador via the penalty shoot-out in the Copa America quarter-finals at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, on Thursday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina beat Ecuador 4-2 on penalties to move into the semi-finals of the Copa America on Thursday after goalkeeper Emi Martinez made two saves in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The match went to penalties after Lisandro Martinez's opener for Argentina was cancelled out by Kevin Rodriguez in stoppage time. There is no extra time in Copa America knockout games apart from the final.

 

In the shoot-out, Lionel Messi clipped the crossbar with Argentina's first effort but Martinez saved from Angel Mena and Alan Minda as the defending champions moved into a semi-final match-up against either Venezuela or Canada.

Messi started the game despite being an injury doubt after missing their final group match against Peru due to a hamstring issue, and the Argentina captain broke the record for most minutes played in the tournament's history.

Defender Lisandro Martinez reacts after putting Argentina ahead in the match.

IMAGE: Defender Lisandro Martinez reacts after putting Argentina ahead in the match. Photograph: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Argentina dominated possession early on but it was Ecuador who created the first chance when Jeremy Sarmiento found space to shoot from a tight angle and forced Martinez into a save.

But as Argentina's fans found their voice their team took the lead in the 35th minute when Alexis Mac Allister's headed flick-on found Martinez at the far post and the defender nodded home his first international goal.

Ecuador's midfielder Kevin Rodriguez celebrates in stoppage time.

IMAGE: Ecuador’s midfielder Kevin Rodriguez celebrates in stoppage time. Photograph: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Ecuador turned up the pressure in the second half and it paid off at a corner on the hour mark when the cross was deflected onto Rodrigo De Paul's hand and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Skipper Enner Valencia stepped up and sent Martinez the wrong way but Ecuador's top scorer saw his effort come off the post before Argentina defender Cristian Romero blocked a shot from the rebound.

Lionel Messi reacts after failing to score in the penalty shoot-out.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi reacts after failing to score in the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Martinez turned to the crowd and roared in delight with his arms raised and the miss took the wind out of Ecuador's sails.

But as the game went into stoppage time Ecuador, who have never beaten Argentina at the Copa America, found the equaliser when John Yeboah whipped in a cross and Rodriguez stayed onside to direct a header past Martinez in the 91st minute.

The Argentina goalkeeper had the last laugh, however, making two crucial saves in the shootout before Nicolas Otamendi scored the decisive kick to book a semi-final spot.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

